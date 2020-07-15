All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like
West Louisville Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, KY
/
West Louisville Apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:26 AM

West Louisville Apartments

3522 Manslick Road, 18A · (502) 460-8009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3522 Manslick Road, 18A, Louisville, KY 40215
Jacobs

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from West Louisville Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Two Bedroom Apartment (Ask about our rent special) - 2 spacious bedrooms

Eat in kitchen with gas stove and fridge provided by landlord
Washer dryer connections
Landlord pays water bill
Tenant responsible for LG&E
Off street parking
Video Surveillance protected
Secured exterior doors
Cable ready

Located on Manslick Rd

(RLNE2776868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Water
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: Security Deposit of $590
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Small dogs allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does West Louisville Apartments have any available units?
West Louisville Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, KY.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does West Louisville Apartments have?
Some of West Louisville Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is West Louisville Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
West Louisville Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is West Louisville Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, West Louisville Apartments is pet friendly.
Does West Louisville Apartments offer parking?
Yes, West Louisville Apartments offers parking.
Does West Louisville Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, West Louisville Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does West Louisville Apartments have a pool?
No, West Louisville Apartments does not have a pool.
Does West Louisville Apartments have accessible units?
No, West Louisville Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does West Louisville Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, West Louisville Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Renaissance St. Andrews
3311 Renwood Blvd
Louisville, KY 40214
The Baxter
1221 East Broadway
Louisville, KY 40204
Kendal on Taylorsville
4004 Keighley Park Ln
Louisville, KY 40299
800 Tower City Club Apartments
800 S 4th St
Louisville, KY 40203
Oxmoor Apartment Homes
7400 Steeplecrest Cir
Louisville, KY 40222
The Monarch
3424 Breckenridge Ln
Louisville, KY 40220
The Avery
7025 Bronner Cir
Louisville, KY 40218
Park Laureate
2050 Stony Brook Dr
Louisville, KY 40220

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 BedroomsLouisville Dog Friendly ApartmentsLouisville Pet Friendly PlacesLouisville Studio ApartmentsJefferson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, INSeymour, INShelbyville, KYFrankfort, KYLyndon, KYRadcliff, KYSt. Matthews, KYNorth Vernon, INProspect, KYShively, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

OkolonaNewburgFern CreekOld LouisvilleClifton HeightsValley StationCentral Business DistrictPhoenix Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityUniversity of LouisvilleThe Southern Baptist Theological SeminarySpalding UniversityJefferson Community and Technical College