3522 Manslick Road, 18A, Louisville, KY 40215 Jacobs
Price and availability
VERIFIED 4 months AGO
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from West Louisville Apartments.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Two Bedroom Apartment (Ask about our rent special) - 2 spacious bedrooms
Eat in kitchen with gas stove and fridge provided by landlord Washer dryer connections Landlord pays water bill Tenant responsible for LG&E Off street parking Video Surveillance protected Secured exterior doors Cable ready
Located on Manslick Rd
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Water
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: Security Deposit of $590
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Small dogs allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does West Louisville Apartments have any available units?
West Louisville Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, KY.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does West Louisville Apartments have?
Some of West Louisville Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is West Louisville Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
West Louisville Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is West Louisville Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, West Louisville Apartments is pet friendly.
Does West Louisville Apartments offer parking?
Yes, West Louisville Apartments offers parking.
Does West Louisville Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, West Louisville Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does West Louisville Apartments have a pool?
No, West Louisville Apartments does not have a pool.
Does West Louisville Apartments have accessible units?
No, West Louisville Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does West Louisville Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, West Louisville Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.