Valley Farms Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving garage on-site laundry

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use the online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***If you are in search of extraordinary apartment living in Louisville, KY, look no further than Valley Farms.Our pet-friendly apartments in Louisville were designed for style and comfort. Wood-style flooring, a fully appointed kitchen, and nine-foot ceilings round out the premium finishes you will crave! Our property boasts a refreshing swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, and barbecue grilling pavilion for gatherings.Ideally situated in the Valley Station neighborhood of Louisville, Valley Farms is a short walk from a number of grocers, shops and tasty eateries. Easy access to I-65 makes commuting to Downtown Louisville a breeze, and we're just a short drive to Fort Knox. You'll love calling Valley Farms home!