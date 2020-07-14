All apartments in Louisville
Urban Flats
Urban Flats

735 S 2nd St · (502) 443-7023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

735 S 2nd St, Louisville, KY 40202
Old Louisville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Urban Flats.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
on-site laundry
coffee bar
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
package receiving
Coupled with an unparalleled location, Urban Flats offers a wide variety of one and two-bedroom floor plans with stylish layouts. Residents of this gated, pet-friendly community will absolutely adore their luxury apartment in Louisville and can take advantage of exclusive community amenities, like our fitness center, clubhouse, and private, heated parking garage. There is also a rooftop patio with lounge chairs and a BBQ area.

Ready to make Urban Flats your home? Call today to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: Equal to rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: 39 lbs weight restriction
Parking Details: Garage lot. Parking garage for additional charge.
Storage Details: Storage for 25$ a month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Urban Flats have any available units?
Urban Flats doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, KY.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does Urban Flats have?
Some of Urban Flats's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Urban Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Urban Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Urban Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Urban Flats is pet friendly.
Does Urban Flats offer parking?
Yes, Urban Flats offers parking.
Does Urban Flats have units with washers and dryers?
No, Urban Flats does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Urban Flats have a pool?
No, Urban Flats does not have a pool.
Does Urban Flats have accessible units?
No, Urban Flats does not have accessible units.
Does Urban Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Urban Flats has units with dishwashers.
