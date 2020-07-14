Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup ceiling fan oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking bbq/grill garage on-site laundry coffee bar e-payments key fob access lobby package receiving

Coupled with an unparalleled location, Urban Flats offers a wide variety of one and two-bedroom floor plans with stylish layouts. Residents of this gated, pet-friendly community will absolutely adore their luxury apartment in Louisville and can take advantage of exclusive community amenities, like our fitness center, clubhouse, and private, heated parking garage. There is also a rooftop patio with lounge chairs and a BBQ area.



Ready to make Urban Flats your home? Call today to schedule a tour.