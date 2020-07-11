Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $55 per applicant, $100 per married couple
Deposit: $500 to 1-month rent based on rental history
Move-in Fees: $300 Reservation fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 for 1 pet, $300 for 2 pets
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $35 per dog/month
Cats
rent: $20 per cat/month
Parking Details: Open lot.