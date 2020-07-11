All apartments in Louisville
The Lux

Open Now until 5pm
2901 Lakeheath Drive · (502) 822-5863
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2901 Lakeheath Drive, Louisville, KY 40213
Newburg

Price and availability

VERIFIED 24 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5409M · Avail. Aug 18

$739

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 5415M · Avail. Sep 1

$739

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 5507H · Avail. Jul 16

$739

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lux.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
playground
A COMMUNITY OF PEOPLE WHO CARE. A PLACE WHERE YOU BELONG.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $55 per applicant, $100 per married couple
Deposit: $500 to 1-month rent based on rental history
Move-in Fees: $300 Reservation fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 for 1 pet, $300 for 2 pets
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $35 per dog/month
Cats
rent: $20 per cat/month
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Lux have any available units?
The Lux has 8 units available starting at $739 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Lux have?
Some of The Lux's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lux currently offering any rent specials?
The Lux is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Lux pet-friendly?
Yes, The Lux is pet friendly.
Does The Lux offer parking?
Yes, The Lux offers parking.
Does The Lux have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Lux does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lux have a pool?
No, The Lux does not have a pool.
Does The Lux have accessible units?
No, The Lux does not have accessible units.
Does The Lux have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Lux has units with dishwashers.
