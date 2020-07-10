Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly cable included garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors cable included microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed elevator

Welcome Home to the Lofts of Broadway! This historic building is conveniently located minutes from the Central Business District, the Downtown Medical Centers, Nulu, and Bardstown Road.



Now accepting applications for short term rentals, corporate housing and fully furnished apartments! Call today for pricing.



This unique former factory has been transformed into studio and 1 bedroom loft style apartments. Each unit has high ceilings, open floor plans, huge windows, and an open loft space that can be used for sleeping or office space. Other amenities include secured access, onsite laundry, available parking, and a dog park.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, cable, and internet!



Call us today to hear about our FREE RENT specials. Deposit is based on credit and rental history. All applicants must meet income requirements of at least three times the monthly rent (gross/pretax) and pass a criminal background check.