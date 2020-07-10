All apartments in Louisville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:53 PM

The Lofts Of Broadway

419 Finzer St · (502) 354-4683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

419 Finzer St, Louisville, KY 40203
Smoketown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-115 · Avail. now

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Unit 1-411 · Avail. now

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 856 sqft

Unit 1-412 · Avail. now

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 874 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lofts Of Broadway.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
cable included
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
elevator
Welcome Home to the Lofts of Broadway! This historic building is conveniently located minutes from the Central Business District, the Downtown Medical Centers, Nulu, and Bardstown Road.

Now accepting applications for short term rentals, corporate housing and fully furnished apartments! Call today for pricing.

This unique former factory has been transformed into studio and 1 bedroom loft style apartments. Each unit has high ceilings, open floor plans, huge windows, and an open loft space that can be used for sleeping or office space. Other amenities include secured access, onsite laundry, available parking, and a dog park.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, cable, and internet!

Call us today to hear about our FREE RENT specials. Deposit is based on credit and rental history. All applicants must meet income requirements of at least three times the monthly rent (gross/pretax) and pass a criminal background check.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $25/month
restrictions: Must be under 30 pounds fully grown
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: $60/month, Garage: $100/month. Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Lofts Of Broadway have any available units?
The Lofts Of Broadway has 17 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Lofts Of Broadway have?
Some of The Lofts Of Broadway's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lofts Of Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
The Lofts Of Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Lofts Of Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, The Lofts Of Broadway is pet friendly.
Does The Lofts Of Broadway offer parking?
Yes, The Lofts Of Broadway offers parking.
Does The Lofts Of Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Lofts Of Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lofts Of Broadway have a pool?
No, The Lofts Of Broadway does not have a pool.
Does The Lofts Of Broadway have accessible units?
No, The Lofts Of Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does The Lofts Of Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Lofts Of Broadway has units with dishwashers.
