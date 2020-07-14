Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Stony Brook Place in Louisville, KY offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom flats, and 2 bedroom town homes. Conveniently located on the Southeast side of Louisville near Woodhaven and Wildwood Country Clubs you will enjoy the peace and quiet but just minutes from Interstates 265 and 64. In order to both work and play hard we know you have to be in top form, which is why we are conveniently located near medical, dental, and veterinary services. Our location is convenient to Kroger and Walmart and offers public transportation right in front of the community. When you feel the need to take a night off from cooking, try local favorites El Nopal, Roosters, Hometown Pizza and more, all near Stony Brook Place. You'll never be short on entertainment living at our Louisville apartments. Exercise your need for retail therapy at nearby Jefferson and Piccadilly Square Mall. Catch the latest blockbuster at AMC Stonybrook 20. Get outside, stretch your legs and enjoy the beauty of nearby Fern Creek Park.