Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

Stony Brook Place

5312 Poindexter Dr · (502) 437-1511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5312 Poindexter Dr, Louisville, KY 40291
Fern Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8414A · Avail. now

$769

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 5340C · Avail. now

$769

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 8313B · Avail. now

$769

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5310D-G · Avail. now

$749

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 5310B-P · Avail. now

$869

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 5310C-P · Avail. now

$879

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

See 8+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8315A · Avail. now

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stony Brook Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
clubhouse
dog park
e-payments
Stony Brook Place in Louisville, KY offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom flats, and 2 bedroom town homes. Conveniently located on the Southeast side of Louisville near Woodhaven and Wildwood Country Clubs you will enjoy the peace and quiet but just minutes from Interstates 265 and 64. In order to both work and play hard we know you have to be in top form, which is why we are conveniently located near medical, dental, and veterinary services. Our location is convenient to Kroger and Walmart and offers public transportation right in front of the community. When you feel the need to take a night off from cooking, try local favorites El Nopal, Roosters, Hometown Pizza and more, all near Stony Brook Place. You'll never be short on entertainment living at our Louisville apartments. Exercise your need for retail therapy at nearby Jefferson and Piccadilly Square Mall. Catch the latest blockbuster at AMC Stonybrook 20. Get outside, stretch your legs and enjoy the beauty of nearby Fern Creek Park.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Pit Bull, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Bull Terrier, American Bulldogs, Rottweiler, Cane Carso. No weight restriction.
Parking Details: Open parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stony Brook Place have any available units?
Stony Brook Place has 16 units available starting at $749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does Stony Brook Place have?
Some of Stony Brook Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stony Brook Place currently offering any rent specials?
Stony Brook Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stony Brook Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Stony Brook Place is pet friendly.
Does Stony Brook Place offer parking?
Yes, Stony Brook Place offers parking.
Does Stony Brook Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Stony Brook Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Stony Brook Place have a pool?
Yes, Stony Brook Place has a pool.
Does Stony Brook Place have accessible units?
No, Stony Brook Place does not have accessible units.
Does Stony Brook Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stony Brook Place has units with dishwashers.
