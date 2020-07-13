All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like
SpringHouse.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, KY
/
SpringHouse
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 AM

SpringHouse

8400 Tapestry Circle · (502) 804-2076
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8400 Tapestry Circle, Louisville, KY 40222

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2303-102 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,226

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

Unit 8409-403 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,306

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1187 sqft

Unit 8414-301 · Avail. now

$1,313

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1187 sqft

See 16+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8407-303 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1386 sqft

Unit 8515-303 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1386 sqft

Unit 8505-203 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,609

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1386 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from SpringHouse.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
pool table
e-payments
bbq/grill
yoga
accessible
garage
parking
car wash area
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
fire pit
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level. It’s a modern take on your Louisville lifestyle with all of the upscale amenities that you deserve in your new home. This spectacular community features one, two and three-bedroom beautifully appointed apartment homes that are both chic and incredibly livable. You have your choice of seven different open concept floor plans that range in size from 673 square feet to a whopping 1,386 square feet in our expansive three-bedroom home. The interiors feature designer details such as rich plank flooring, track, and pendant lighting, a chef inspired kitchen with granite counters, 42” cabinetry and GE stainless steel appliances all topped off by a full-size washer and dryer included. You’ll also enjoy abundant amenities such as a 24-hour Fitness Studio, Yoga Room with Well Beats virtu

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $0 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $150 (1 pet), $200 (2 pets), $250 (3 pets)
limit: 3
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does SpringHouse have any available units?
SpringHouse has 23 units available starting at $1,226 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does SpringHouse have?
Some of SpringHouse's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is SpringHouse currently offering any rent specials?
SpringHouse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is SpringHouse pet-friendly?
Yes, SpringHouse is pet friendly.
Does SpringHouse offer parking?
Yes, SpringHouse offers parking.
Does SpringHouse have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, SpringHouse offers units with in unit laundry.
Does SpringHouse have a pool?
Yes, SpringHouse has a pool.
Does SpringHouse have accessible units?
Yes, SpringHouse has accessible units.
Does SpringHouse have units with dishwashers?
Yes, SpringHouse has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Crescent Centre
657 South 3rd St
Louisville, KY 40202
The Park at Hurstbourne
5555 Big Bend Dr
Louisville, KY 40291
Derby Estates
5319 Rangeland Rd
Louisville, KY 40219
Maple Brook Apartments
11507 Maple Brook Dr
Louisville, KY 40241
The Lux
2901 Lakeheath Drive
Louisville, KY 40213
Haven on Tucker
1411 Tucker Station Road
Louisville, KY 40299
Metropolitan
2600 Whitehall Terrace
Louisville, KY 40220
The Whitney
841 River Dell Drive
Louisville, KY 40206

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 BedroomsLouisville Dog Friendly ApartmentsLouisville Pet Friendly PlacesLouisville Studio ApartmentsJefferson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, INSeymour, INShelbyville, KYFrankfort, KYLyndon, KYRadcliff, KYSt. Matthews, KYNorth Vernon, INProspect, KYShively, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

OkolonaNewburgFern CreekOld LouisvilleClifton HeightsValley StationCentral Business DistrictPhoenix Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityUniversity of LouisvilleThe Southern Baptist Theological SeminarySpalding UniversityJefferson Community and Technical College