Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool pool table e-payments bbq/grill yoga accessible garage parking car wash area cc payments coffee bar courtyard fire pit internet access internet cafe online portal smoke-free community trash valet

Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level. It’s a modern take on your Louisville lifestyle with all of the upscale amenities that you deserve in your new home. This spectacular community features one, two and three-bedroom beautifully appointed apartment homes that are both chic and incredibly livable. You have your choice of seven different open concept floor plans that range in size from 673 square feet to a whopping 1,386 square feet in our expansive three-bedroom home. The interiors feature designer details such as rich plank flooring, track, and pendant lighting, a chef inspired kitchen with granite counters, 42” cabinetry and GE stainless steel appliances all topped off by a full-size washer and dryer included. You’ll also enjoy abundant amenities such as a 24-hour Fitness Studio, Yoga Room with Well Beats virtu