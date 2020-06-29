All apartments in Louisville
Shadow Ridge
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

Shadow Ridge

10400 Shadow Ridge Ln · (502) 443-9243
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10400 Shadow Ridge Ln, Louisville, KY 40241

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 406202 · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 408202 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1187 sqft

Unit 517301 · Avail. now

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Unit 517201 · Avail. now

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shadow Ridge.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
furnished
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
concierge
dog park
internet access
playground
Shadow Ridge is a residence of unsurpassed quality and gracious living in Louisville, KY. Tucked away off Interstate 71, Shadow Ridge is a peaceful retreat situated on 26 acres convenient to downtown Louisville, the surrounding area's shopping, recreation, entertainment, major employment centers, and the Gene Snyder Freeway. Shadow Ridge boasts a standard of excellence with an extensive list of amenities and services available to our residents. You can select from a palette of many elegant garden homes that feature spacious interiors and distinctive details. Our professional management team assures the pristine upkeep of homes and grounds with the personal, quality service you deserve.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Water/sewer is billed based on usage paid by tenant every month but it is not included in the market rent of the apartment.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Storage units: $25/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Shadow Ridge have any available units?
Shadow Ridge has 14 units available starting at $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does Shadow Ridge have?
Some of Shadow Ridge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shadow Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Shadow Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Shadow Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Shadow Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Shadow Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Shadow Ridge offers parking.
Does Shadow Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Shadow Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Shadow Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Shadow Ridge has a pool.
Does Shadow Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, Shadow Ridge has accessible units.
Does Shadow Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Shadow Ridge has units with dishwashers.
