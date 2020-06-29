Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup furnished bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace oven range Property Amenities accessible basketball court business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance concierge dog park internet access playground

Shadow Ridge is a residence of unsurpassed quality and gracious living in Louisville, KY. Tucked away off Interstate 71, Shadow Ridge is a peaceful retreat situated on 26 acres convenient to downtown Louisville, the surrounding area's shopping, recreation, entertainment, major employment centers, and the Gene Snyder Freeway. Shadow Ridge boasts a standard of excellence with an extensive list of amenities and services available to our residents. You can select from a palette of many elegant garden homes that feature spacious interiors and distinctive details. Our professional management team assures the pristine upkeep of homes and grounds with the personal, quality service you deserve.