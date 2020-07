Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed gym pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard playground

Ledgewood is a premier community situated on beautifully manicured grounds with panoramic wooded views in every direction. Our location is second to none, with close proximity to shopping, dining, entertainment and major highways. You'll love our friendly management team dedicated to making you feel right at home.



Don't settle for less, make Ledgewood your new home today.