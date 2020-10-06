All apartments in Louisville
King George Apartments
Last updated October 24 2020 at 9:06 AM
King George Apartments

3309 River Chase Ct · (502) 273-0533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3309 River Chase Ct, Louisville, KY 40218
Hayfield Dundee

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3302-8 IN · Avail. Nov 5

$839

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 3301-6 IN · Avail. Nov 11

$839

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 3304-H RI · Avail. Nov 20

$839

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from King George Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
playground
WELCOME HOME TO KING GEORGE APARTMENTS!

Property Details

Lease Length: 12 months, 6 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 for first adult and $20 for each additional adult
Deposit: $300 2 bedroom, $400 3 bedroom
Move-in Fees: administration fee of $150
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions and 35 lbs weight limit
Dogs
restrictions: Breed restriction and 35 pound weight limit
Cats
restrictions: Weight limit of 35 pounds
Parking Details: Off-street parking, Parking Lot. Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does King George Apartments have any available units?
King George Apartments has 3 units available starting at $839 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does King George Apartments have?
Some of King George Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is King George Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
King George Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is King George Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, King George Apartments is pet friendly.
Does King George Apartments offer parking?
Yes, King George Apartments offers parking.
Does King George Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, King George Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does King George Apartments have a pool?
Yes, King George Apartments has a pool.
Does King George Apartments have accessible units?
No, King George Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does King George Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, King George Apartments has units with dishwashers.
