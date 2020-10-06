King George Apartments

Lease Length: 12 months, 6 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 for first adult and $20 for each additional adult
Deposit: $300 2 bedroom, $400 3 bedroom
Move-in Fees: administration fee of $150
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions and 35 lbs weight limit
Dogs
restrictions: Breed restriction and 35 pound weight limit
Cats
restrictions: Weight limit of 35 pounds
Parking Details: Off-street parking, Parking Lot. Surface lot.