Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub extra storage microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar gym parking pool garage internet access package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments e-payments game room hot tub internet cafe media room online portal shuffle board yoga

Welcome to Kendal on Taylorsville, a brand-new luxury apartment and townhome community off of Taylorsville Road between Gene Snyder Freeway and Sweeney Lane in Jeffersontown, Kentucky. We offer open floor plans, exceptional interior details, and beautiful green spaces all less than a mile from the Gene Snyder Freeway for an easy commute into downtown Louisville.

Select from a variety of one and two bedroom apartment floor plans or our distinctive three bedroom townhome with attached garage. Every home is beautifully finished with woodgrain flooring, high ceilings, quartz countertops, and 42-inch kitchen cabinets.

At Kendal on Taylorsville, luxurious interiors are matched with outstanding community amenities. You can soak up some sun by our resort-style pool, work up a sweat in our fully-outfitted fitness center or challenge a friend to a game of tennis on our court.

