Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging car wash area clubhouse coffee bar concierge conference room courtyard hot tub internet access pool table putting green yoga

Live on the Pulse of FOURTH STREET!

Located in the heart of downtown Louisville and in the center of Fourth Street Lives premier dining and theater district, The EDGE on 4th will deliver an energetic and urban lifestyle, unlike any other in the city. Unmatched amenities, modern interiors, and multi-option floorplans make The EDGE on 4th Louisvilles premier apartment destination.