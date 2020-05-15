Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub microwave oven range Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments conference room e-payments internet access online portal playground

Derby Estates will have you living right next to the Derby itself! With Churchill Downs just minutes away, Louisville International Airport and University of Louisville are up the road too. In an ideal location, Derby Estates offers affordable and spacious living options. Our one, two, and three bedroom units offer walk-in closets, ceiling fans, washer and dryer connections, and access to on-site amenities such as a pool, sun deck, and clubhouse. Not only can you relax but working out is made easier with a full fitness center. Derby Estates is everything you could want and more just seconds from all Louisville has to offer!Derby Estates te hará vivir justo al lado del Derby mismo. En una ubicación ideal, Derby Estates ofrece opciones de vida amplias y asequibles. Nuestras unidades de una, dos y tres habitaciones ofrecen vestidores, ventiladores de techo, conexiones para lavadora y secadora, y acceso a comodidades en el lugar, como una piscina, terraza y casa club.