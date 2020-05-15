All apartments in Louisville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

Derby Estates

5319 Rangeland Rd · (502) 200-1048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
2 Months Free. Apply Today. Virtual Tours Available!
Location

5319 Rangeland Rd, Louisville, KY 40219
Newburg

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5210-6RU · Avail. Aug 1

$779

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 5217-3RU · Avail. now

$779

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 5213-3RA · Avail. now

$779

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5205-6RA · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 5214-8RU · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 5211-6RA · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5320-4RU · Avail. Aug 11

$1,169

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 5206-3RU · Avail. Aug 7

$1,169

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Derby Estates.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
internet access
online portal
playground
Derby Estates will have you living right next to the Derby itself! With Churchill Downs just minutes away, Louisville International Airport and University of Louisville are up the road too. In an ideal location, Derby Estates offers affordable and spacious living options. Our one, two, and three bedroom units offer walk-in closets, ceiling fans, washer and dryer connections, and access to on-site amenities such as a pool, sun deck, and clubhouse. Not only can you relax but working out is made easier with a full fitness center. Derby Estates is everything you could want and more just seconds from all Louisville has to offer!Derby Estates te hará vivir justo al lado del Derby mismo. En una ubicación ideal, Derby Estates ofrece opciones de vida amplias y asequibles. Nuestras unidades de una, dos y tres habitaciones ofrecen vestidores, ventiladores de techo, conexiones para lavadora y secadora, y acceso a comodidades en el lugar, como una piscina, terraza y casa club.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 25 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Derby Estates have any available units?
Derby Estates has 17 units available starting at $779 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does Derby Estates have?
Some of Derby Estates's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Derby Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Derby Estates is offering the following rent specials: 2 Months Free. Apply Today. Virtual Tours Available!
Is Derby Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, Derby Estates is pet friendly.
Does Derby Estates offer parking?
Yes, Derby Estates offers parking.
Does Derby Estates have units with washers and dryers?
No, Derby Estates does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Derby Estates have a pool?
Yes, Derby Estates has a pool.
Does Derby Estates have accessible units?
No, Derby Estates does not have accessible units.
Does Derby Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Derby Estates has units with dishwashers.
