Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

FREE FIRST MONTH RENT



OPEN TUESDAYS @ 3:00pm



Churchill Downs Area 2 bedroom 1 bath Newly renovated Home is ready to move in.



Requirement

1. Income $2550 a month

2. Employed at least one year

3. Good landlord references for last 3 years

4. Good Background Check

5. No pets



You may also come by our office located at (4229 Bardstown Rd. Suite #101 Louisville, KY 40218) during the hours of 10am-3pm to pick up a key to view the property. You will need to bring a Valid State issued ID and a $20 refundable Key Fee. Be sure to call to confirm that the key is not checked out before you come.



Please visit us for additional listings @ www.lpmky.com