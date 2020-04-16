All apartments in Louisville
722 East Breckinridge Street
Last updated February 3 2020 at 8:05 PM

722 East Breckinridge Street

722 East Breckinridge Street · (502) 822-2190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

722 East Breckinridge Street, Louisville, KY 40203
Smoketown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1264 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2BD/1BA Shotgun Single Family Home located in Smoketown comes with central A/C, washer and dryer hookups, large backyard, oven and fridge.

Service Animals and Emotional Support animals are not considers pets under the no pet policy

Deposit $950

$500 pet fee

Disclaimer: To be considered for this property, you must have verifiable income of 3 times the annual rent, unless rent is paid by a third party. You must provide a landlord reference, and have given proper notice of move out.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 East Breckinridge Street have any available units?
722 East Breckinridge Street has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 722 East Breckinridge Street have?
Some of 722 East Breckinridge Street's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 East Breckinridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
722 East Breckinridge Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 East Breckinridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 722 East Breckinridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 722 East Breckinridge Street offer parking?
No, 722 East Breckinridge Street does not offer parking.
Does 722 East Breckinridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 East Breckinridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 East Breckinridge Street have a pool?
No, 722 East Breckinridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 722 East Breckinridge Street have accessible units?
No, 722 East Breckinridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 722 East Breckinridge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 722 East Breckinridge Street does not have units with dishwashers.
