709 S 3rd St 304

All Utilities included , high ceilings , building WIFI ,private community patio, freight elevator , passenger elevator , controlled building access, washer & dryer hook-ups in this unit

ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN RENT: water, power, maintenance, and trash. Built-in 1912, Weissinger-Gaulbert is one of the last remaining historic high-rises in Louisville. The building boasts high ceilings, hardwood floors, spacious closets, beautiful bay windows, and a view of Broadway! Enjoy living downtown within walking distance to some of Louisville's greatest amenities. Walk across the street to grab a Hot Brown from the Brown Hotel or catch a show at the Brown Theater. Don't forget to plan a night out with friends at Fourth Street Live located just a few blocks away! The WG offers Studios, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, and 3 bedroom units. Tour this historic high-rise today!