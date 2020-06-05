All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like 709 S 3rd St 304.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, KY
/
709 S 3rd St 304
Last updated May 14 2020 at 1:18 AM

709 S 3rd St 304

709 South 3rd Street · (502) 408-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Old Louisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

709 South 3rd Street, Louisville, KY 40202
Old Louisville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
media room
All Utilities included , high ceilings , building WIFI ,private community patio, freight elevator , passenger elevator , controlled building access, washer & dryer hook-ups in this unit
ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN RENT: water, power, maintenance, and trash. Built-in 1912, Weissinger-Gaulbert is one of the last remaining historic high-rises in Louisville. The building boasts high ceilings, hardwood floors, spacious closets, beautiful bay windows, and a view of Broadway! Enjoy living downtown within walking distance to some of Louisville's greatest amenities. Walk across the street to grab a Hot Brown from the Brown Hotel or catch a show at the Brown Theater. Don't forget to plan a night out with friends at Fourth Street Live located just a few blocks away! The WG offers Studios, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, and 3 bedroom units. Tour this historic high-rise today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 S 3rd St 304 have any available units?
709 S 3rd St 304 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 S 3rd St 304 have?
Some of 709 S 3rd St 304's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 S 3rd St 304 currently offering any rent specials?
709 S 3rd St 304 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 S 3rd St 304 pet-friendly?
No, 709 S 3rd St 304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 709 S 3rd St 304 offer parking?
Yes, 709 S 3rd St 304 does offer parking.
Does 709 S 3rd St 304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 S 3rd St 304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 S 3rd St 304 have a pool?
No, 709 S 3rd St 304 does not have a pool.
Does 709 S 3rd St 304 have accessible units?
No, 709 S 3rd St 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 709 S 3rd St 304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 S 3rd St 304 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 709 S 3rd St 304?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Halsey Flats
514 Brightwood Pl
Louisville, KY 40207
Crescent Centre
657 South 3rd St
Louisville, KY 40202
Icon Louisville
3201 Leith Ln
Louisville, KY 40218
The Grove At Lyndon
7716 Sundance Dr
Louisville, KY 40222
800 Tower City Club Apartments
800 S 4th St
Louisville, KY 40203
The Park at Hurstbourne
5555 Big Bend Dr
Louisville, KY 40291
The Paddock at Eastpoint
13516 Skywatch Ln
Louisville, KY 40245
The Avery
7025 Bronner Cir
Louisville, KY 40218

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms
Louisville Dog Friendly ApartmentsLouisville Pet Friendly Places
Louisville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, INSeymour, IN
Shelbyville, KYFrankfort, KYLyndon, KYRadcliff, KY
St. Matthews, KYNorth Vernon, INProspect, KYShively, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

OkolonaNewburgFern Creek
Old LouisvilleClifton HeightsValley Station
Central Business DistrictPhoenix Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityUniversity of Louisville
The Southern Baptist Theological SeminarySpalding University
Jefferson Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity