Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

Free first month

SECTION 8 / VOUCHER OK



This condo has 2 Bedrooms and 1 bath. Located on the second floor. Freshly painted, new flooring, cabinets, and more. Appliances included. Close to downtown Louisville and Colleges in the area. Ready to rent!!!



Requirement

1. Income $2175 a month

2. Employed at least one year

3. Good landlord references for last 3 years

4. Good Background / Credit Check

5. No pets



Please visit us for additional listings @ www.lpmky.com