408 Kensington Ct #1
408 Kensington Ct
Location
408 Kensington Ct, Louisville, KY 40208
Old Louisville
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled apartments 3 blocks from Cardinal Blvd. Classic turn of the 20th century. Completely rehabbed and updated bathrooms w/ new large showers, new countertops, sinks, and tile floors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 408 Kensington Ct #1 have any available units?
408 Kensington Ct #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Louisville, KY
.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Louisville Rent Report
.
Is 408 Kensington Ct #1 currently offering any rent specials?
408 Kensington Ct #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Kensington Ct #1 pet-friendly?
No, 408 Kensington Ct #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Louisville
.
Does 408 Kensington Ct #1 offer parking?
No, 408 Kensington Ct #1 does not offer parking.
Does 408 Kensington Ct #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Kensington Ct #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Kensington Ct #1 have a pool?
No, 408 Kensington Ct #1 does not have a pool.
Does 408 Kensington Ct #1 have accessible units?
No, 408 Kensington Ct #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Kensington Ct #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Kensington Ct #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 Kensington Ct #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 Kensington Ct #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
