All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like 408 Kensington Ct #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, KY
/
408 Kensington Ct #1
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:10 AM

408 Kensington Ct #1

408 Kensington Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Old Louisville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

408 Kensington Ct, Louisville, KY 40208
Old Louisville

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled apartments 3 blocks from Cardinal Blvd. Classic turn of the 20th century. Completely rehabbed and updated bathrooms w/ new large showers, new countertops, sinks, and tile floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Kensington Ct #1 have any available units?
408 Kensington Ct #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, KY.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
Is 408 Kensington Ct #1 currently offering any rent specials?
408 Kensington Ct #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Kensington Ct #1 pet-friendly?
No, 408 Kensington Ct #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 408 Kensington Ct #1 offer parking?
No, 408 Kensington Ct #1 does not offer parking.
Does 408 Kensington Ct #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Kensington Ct #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Kensington Ct #1 have a pool?
No, 408 Kensington Ct #1 does not have a pool.
Does 408 Kensington Ct #1 have accessible units?
No, 408 Kensington Ct #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Kensington Ct #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Kensington Ct #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 Kensington Ct #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 Kensington Ct #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMP Luxury Apartments
2030 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 40206
Springs at Hurstbourne
9202 Bunsen Way
Louisville, KY 40220
Sova
11707 Nansemond Pl
Louisville, KY 40245
Mount Vernon
6733 Caribbean Ln
Louisville, KY 40219
The Reserve at Lindsay
2601 Lindsay Ave
Louisville, KY 40206
Fitzroy
41 Highwood Place
Louisville, KY 40206
Meridian on Shelbyville
12900 Observation Cir
Louisville, KY 40243
Forsythia Court Apartments
6001 Barley Avenue
Louisville, KY 40218

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms
Louisville Dog Friendly ApartmentsLouisville Pet Friendly Places
Louisville Studio ApartmentsJefferson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, INSeymour, IN
Shelbyville, KYFrankfort, KYLyndon, KYRadcliff, KY
St. Matthews, KYNorth Vernon, INProspect, KYShively, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

OkolonaNewburgFern Creek
Old LouisvilleClifton HeightsValley Station
Central Business DistrictPhoenix Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityUniversity of Louisville
The Southern Baptist Theological SeminarySpalding University
Jefferson Community and Technical College