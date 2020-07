Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Most affordable condo in upscale Fleur de Lis! Maintenance fee paid by owner. 2 Bedroom/2 Bath with laundry hook-ups in unit. Secured basement garage parking with 2 assigned spots. Unit is unfurnished and also for sale MLS#1544300. Owner will consider ''lease with option to buy'' $1795/month and $5000 non-refundable option fee.