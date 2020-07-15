2806 South Third Street - A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance

Available 07.25.2020



View more pictures and apply at jqsllcproperties.managebuilding.com



STUDENTS PAY ATTENTION!! SPACIOUS APARTMENT & FANTASTIC LOCATION!! 3BD apartment available 1.5 block from U of L. Spacious 1st Floor apartment, a fresh cleaning, off street parking, front and rear entrances, central A/C, appliances furnished, and FREE LAUNDRY. Only $900/month. Sorry, no pets.



Please call/text Paul (270-765-3654) if interested because this is so close to campus that it won't be on the market long.



Security Deposit - $900

1999 Properties, LLC is pleased to offer 24 hour maintenance, secured entry, and professional/friendly management free of charge.