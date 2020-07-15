All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like 2806 South Third Street - A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, KY
/
2806 South Third Street - A
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:20 AM

2806 South Third Street - A

2806 South 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2806 South 3rd Street, Louisville, KY 40208
South Louisville

Amenities

on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
Available 07.25.2020

View more pictures and apply at jqsllcproperties.managebuilding.com

STUDENTS PAY ATTENTION!! SPACIOUS APARTMENT & FANTASTIC LOCATION!! 3BD apartment available 1.5 block from U of L. Spacious 1st Floor apartment, a fresh cleaning, off street parking, front and rear entrances, central A/C, appliances furnished, and FREE LAUNDRY. Only $900/month. Sorry, no pets.

Please call/text Paul (270-765-3654) if interested because this is so close to campus that it won't be on the market long.

Security Deposit - $900
1999 Properties, LLC is pleased to offer 24 hour maintenance, secured entry, and professional/friendly management free of charge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2806 South Third Street - A have any available units?
2806 South Third Street - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, KY.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2806 South Third Street - A have?
Some of 2806 South Third Street - A's amenities include on-site laundry, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2806 South Third Street - A currently offering any rent specials?
2806 South Third Street - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2806 South Third Street - A pet-friendly?
No, 2806 South Third Street - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 2806 South Third Street - A offer parking?
Yes, 2806 South Third Street - A offers parking.
Does 2806 South Third Street - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2806 South Third Street - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2806 South Third Street - A have a pool?
No, 2806 South Third Street - A does not have a pool.
Does 2806 South Third Street - A have accessible units?
No, 2806 South Third Street - A does not have accessible units.
Does 2806 South Third Street - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2806 South Third Street - A does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMP Luxury Apartments
2030 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 40206
Valley Farms Apartment Homes
10200 Renaissance Valley Way
Louisville, KY 40272
Maple Brook Apartments
11507 Maple Brook Dr
Louisville, KY 40241
Oxmoor Apartment Homes
7400 Steeplecrest Cir
Louisville, KY 40222
Victory Knoll
11950 Victory Knoll Circle
Louisville, KY 40243
Meridian on Shelbyville
12900 Observation Cir
Louisville, KY 40243
Edge on Fourth
555 South 4th Street
Louisville, KY 40202
The Avery
7025 Bronner Cir
Louisville, KY 40218

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms
Louisville Dog Friendly ApartmentsLouisville Pet Friendly Places
Louisville Studio ApartmentsJefferson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, INSeymour, IN
Shelbyville, KYFrankfort, KYLyndon, KYRadcliff, KY
St. Matthews, KYNorth Vernon, INProspect, KYShively, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

OkolonaNewburgFern Creek
Old LouisvilleClifton HeightsValley Station
Central Business DistrictPhoenix Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityUniversity of Louisville
The Southern Baptist Theological SeminarySpalding University
Jefferson Community and Technical College