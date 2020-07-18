All apartments in Louisville
Last updated July 6 2020 at 9:01 PM

2505 Brownsboro Road D5 - D5

2505 Brownsboro Road · (502) 466-3122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2505 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, KY 40206
Clifton Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$899

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NOW AVAILABLE THIS VERY RARE 1 Bed, 1 Bath on Brownsboro Road! This well-maintained, freshly painted, neat and clean condo in the Garden Court Building is move-in ready. The carpet is practically brand new, LED lighting has been installed throughout with dimmers in family room and bedroom, and remote-controlled blinds have been installed in the extra large family room which has plenty of space for a dining area. From the family room is a door to the outside deck which has a pull-down shade. The eat-in kitchen has lots of cabinets, ample counterspace, barely used stainless appliances, and a new garbage disposal. All plumbing in kitchen and bathroom have been updated. Close to shops and restaurants. This condo is in a prime location and is minutes from downtown, plus only a half mile from Frankfort Avenue shopping, dining, and Crescent Hill library. Schedule your showing today so you won't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 Brownsboro Road D5 - D5 have any available units?
2505 Brownsboro Road D5 - D5 has a unit available for $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2505 Brownsboro Road D5 - D5 have?
Some of 2505 Brownsboro Road D5 - D5's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 Brownsboro Road D5 - D5 currently offering any rent specials?
2505 Brownsboro Road D5 - D5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 Brownsboro Road D5 - D5 pet-friendly?
No, 2505 Brownsboro Road D5 - D5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 2505 Brownsboro Road D5 - D5 offer parking?
No, 2505 Brownsboro Road D5 - D5 does not offer parking.
Does 2505 Brownsboro Road D5 - D5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2505 Brownsboro Road D5 - D5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 Brownsboro Road D5 - D5 have a pool?
No, 2505 Brownsboro Road D5 - D5 does not have a pool.
Does 2505 Brownsboro Road D5 - D5 have accessible units?
No, 2505 Brownsboro Road D5 - D5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 Brownsboro Road D5 - D5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2505 Brownsboro Road D5 - D5 does not have units with dishwashers.
