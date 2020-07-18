2505 Brownsboro Road D5 - D5

Amenities

NOW AVAILABLE THIS VERY RARE 1 Bed, 1 Bath on Brownsboro Road! This well-maintained, freshly painted, neat and clean condo in the Garden Court Building is move-in ready. The carpet is practically brand new, LED lighting has been installed throughout with dimmers in family room and bedroom, and remote-controlled blinds have been installed in the extra large family room which has plenty of space for a dining area. From the family room is a door to the outside deck which has a pull-down shade. The eat-in kitchen has lots of cabinets, ample counterspace, barely used stainless appliances, and a new garbage disposal. All plumbing in kitchen and bathroom have been updated. Close to shops and restaurants. This condo is in a prime location and is minutes from downtown, plus only a half mile from Frankfort Avenue shopping, dining, and Crescent Hill library. Schedule your showing today so you won't miss out!