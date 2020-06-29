All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like 2132 Vernon Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, KY
/
2132 Vernon Ct
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

2132 Vernon Ct

2132 Vernon Court · (502) 500-8057
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Clifton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2132 Vernon Court, Louisville, KY 40206
Clifton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2132 Vernon Ct · Avail. now

$875

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
HUGE 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Second Floor, 1000 sq. ft. Apartment is located off Frankfort Avenue in Crescent Hill Neighborhood - HUGE 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Second Floor, 1000 sq. ft. Apartment is located off Frankfort Avenue in Crescent Hill Neighborhood. Within Waking Distance to Eateries, Schools and Shopping, this Location won't Disappoint! Plenty of off street parking. Features include Appliances, including a Dishwasher, Range and Refrigerator. Hard wood look flooring throughout and NEW carpet in bedrooms. Tiled backsplashes with granite in kitchen. Tiled baths with glass tile accents. Large closet in the bathroom. Espresso vanities. There is also a Large Walk-in Closet in One Bedroom and a Double Closet in the other and a Small Patio/Balcony in the front, for Relaxing. Central Heat and Air. Laundry room and gym are open 24/7 with keypad code to enter. Must be 21 years old to rent. $875/month. $25/month pet fee and security deposit $550 and pet fee is $350. Owner pays water, sewer and trash.

(RLNE4969790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2132 Vernon Ct have any available units?
2132 Vernon Ct has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2132 Vernon Ct have?
Some of 2132 Vernon Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2132 Vernon Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2132 Vernon Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2132 Vernon Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2132 Vernon Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2132 Vernon Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2132 Vernon Ct offers parking.
Does 2132 Vernon Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2132 Vernon Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2132 Vernon Ct have a pool?
No, 2132 Vernon Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2132 Vernon Ct have accessible units?
No, 2132 Vernon Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2132 Vernon Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2132 Vernon Ct has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2132 Vernon Ct?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Falcon Crest Apartments, Condos, and Patio Homes
3800 Falcon Crest Dr
Louisville, KY 40219
Kendal on Taylorsville
4004 Keighley Park Ln
Louisville, KY 40299
Derby Estates
5319 Rangeland Rd
Louisville, KY 40219
Legends at Indian Springs
11000 Indian Legends Dr
Louisville, KY 40241
The Monarch
3424 Breckenridge Ln
Louisville, KY 40220
Woodbridge
1000 Glenridge Dr
Louisville, KY 40242
Forsythia Court Apartments
6001 Barley Avenue
Louisville, KY 40218
The Residences at OMNI Louisville
200 West Liberty Street
Louisville, KY 40202

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLouisville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Louisville Dog Friendly ApartmentsLouisville Pet Friendly Apartments
Louisville Studio ApartmentsJefferson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, INSeymour, IN
Frankfort, KYLyndon, KYRadcliff, KYSt. Matthews, KY
Shelbyville, KYProspect, KYJeffersontown, KYVine Grove, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

OkolonaNewburgFern Creek
Clifton HeightsValley StationOld Louisville
Central Business DistrictPhoenix Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityUniversity of Louisville
The Southern Baptist Theological SeminarySpalding University
Jefferson Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity