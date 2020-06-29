2132 Vernon Ct

Amenities

HUGE 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Second Floor, 1000 sq. ft. Apartment is located off Frankfort Avenue in Crescent Hill Neighborhood - HUGE 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Second Floor, 1000 sq. ft. Apartment is located off Frankfort Avenue in Crescent Hill Neighborhood. Within Waking Distance to Eateries, Schools and Shopping, this Location won't Disappoint! Plenty of off street parking. Features include Appliances, including a Dishwasher, Range and Refrigerator. Hard wood look flooring throughout and NEW carpet in bedrooms. Tiled backsplashes with granite in kitchen. Tiled baths with glass tile accents. Large closet in the bathroom. Espresso vanities. There is also a Large Walk-in Closet in One Bedroom and a Double Closet in the other and a Small Patio/Balcony in the front, for Relaxing. Central Heat and Air. Laundry room and gym are open 24/7 with keypad code to enter. Must be 21 years old to rent. $875/month. $25/month pet fee and security deposit $550 and pet fee is $350. Owner pays water, sewer and trash.



