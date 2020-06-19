All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like 1713 Bank St #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, KY
/
1713 Bank St #2
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:40 PM

1713 Bank St #2

1713 Bank Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1713 Bank Street, Louisville, KY 40203
Portland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
This is a great 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment in the historic Portland neighborhood of Louisville. This unit features hardwood floors, washer and dryer are included, and plenty of windows letting in natural light.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 Bank St #2 have any available units?
1713 Bank St #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, KY.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
Is 1713 Bank St #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1713 Bank St #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 Bank St #2 pet-friendly?
No, 1713 Bank St #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 1713 Bank St #2 offer parking?
No, 1713 Bank St #2 does not offer parking.
Does 1713 Bank St #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1713 Bank St #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 Bank St #2 have a pool?
No, 1713 Bank St #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1713 Bank St #2 have accessible units?
No, 1713 Bank St #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 Bank St #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1713 Bank St #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1713 Bank St #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1713 Bank St #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Baxter
1221 East Broadway
Louisville, KY 40204
800 Tower City Club Apartments
800 S 4th St
Louisville, KY 40203
Stony Brook Place
5312 Poindexter Dr
Louisville, KY 40291
Cooper Creek
4807 Cooper Village Ter
Louisville, KY 40219
The Ivy
3300 Altabrook Drive
Louisville, KY 40245
The Avery
7025 Bronner Cir
Louisville, KY 40218
Woodbridge
1000 Glenridge Dr
Louisville, KY 40242
Jefferson Green
1253 Mccawley Road
Louisville, KY 40219

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms
Louisville Dog Friendly ApartmentsLouisville Pet Friendly Places
Louisville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, INSeymour, IN
Shelbyville, KYFrankfort, KYLyndon, KYRadcliff, KY
St. Matthews, KYNorth Vernon, INProspect, KYShively, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

OkolonaNewburgFern Creek
Old LouisvilleClifton HeightsValley Station
Central Business DistrictPhoenix Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityUniversity of Louisville
The Southern Baptist Theological SeminarySpalding University
Jefferson Community and Technical College