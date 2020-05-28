All apartments in Louisville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1701 S 4th St

1701 South 4th Street · (502) 938-2576
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1701 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY 40208
Old Louisville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 beds, 4 baths, $2500 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Charming Victorian House - AVAILABLE 06/01/2020 - Property Id: 268089

*AVAILABLE 06/01/2020*
NOTE: The property is not available for a one year lease. This is a temporary month to month rental. Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, and a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental. Reach out and let's discuss!

This well preserved Victorian House is prominently located on 4th Street at Lee Street in Old Louisville and features 4,976 sq feet of livable space.

The layout is as follows:

First Floor -
Dining Room
Living room
Kitchen
Laundry
Master Bedroom
Full bath
*The full bath is located directly across the hall from the first-floor master. It also serves as the primary bathroom on the first floor.

Second Floor -
3 Bedrooms, each with queen beds
2 full baths, one with a standing shower, and with a tub/shower

Third Floor -
2 bedrooms with queen beds
Sitting room
Water closet with sink and toilet
3/4 bath with standing shower and sink
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268089
Property Id 268089

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5832797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 S 4th St have any available units?
1701 S 4th St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 S 4th St have?
Some of 1701 S 4th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 S 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
1701 S 4th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 S 4th St pet-friendly?
No, 1701 S 4th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 1701 S 4th St offer parking?
No, 1701 S 4th St does not offer parking.
Does 1701 S 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1701 S 4th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 S 4th St have a pool?
No, 1701 S 4th St does not have a pool.
Does 1701 S 4th St have accessible units?
No, 1701 S 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 S 4th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 S 4th St has units with dishwashers.
