1701 S 4th St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Charming Victorian House - AVAILABLE 06/01/2020 - Property Id: 268089



*AVAILABLE 06/01/2020*

NOTE: The property is not available for a one year lease. This is a temporary month to month rental. Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, and a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental. Reach out and let's discuss!



This well preserved Victorian House is prominently located on 4th Street at Lee Street in Old Louisville and features 4,976 sq feet of livable space.



The layout is as follows:



First Floor -

Dining Room

Living room

Kitchen

Laundry

Master Bedroom

Full bath

*The full bath is located directly across the hall from the first-floor master. It also serves as the primary bathroom on the first floor.



Second Floor -

3 Bedrooms, each with queen beds

2 full baths, one with a standing shower, and with a tub/shower



Third Floor -

2 bedrooms with queen beds

Sitting room

Water closet with sink and toilet

3/4 bath with standing shower and sink

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268089

Property Id 268089



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5832797)