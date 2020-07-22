All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like 1606 Lucia Ave. #16.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, KY
/
1606 Lucia Ave. #16
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:50 PM

1606 Lucia Ave. #16

1606 Lucia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

1606 Lucia Avenue, Louisville, KY 40204
Tyler Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
These 1 bedroom apartments are in the desirable Tyler Park Neighborhood tucked between Baxter Avenue and Bardstown Road. All utilities are included with your rental rate and each unit is equipped with kitchen appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 Lucia Ave. #16 have any available units?
1606 Lucia Ave. #16 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, KY.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
Is 1606 Lucia Ave. #16 currently offering any rent specials?
1606 Lucia Ave. #16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 Lucia Ave. #16 pet-friendly?
No, 1606 Lucia Ave. #16 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 1606 Lucia Ave. #16 offer parking?
No, 1606 Lucia Ave. #16 does not offer parking.
Does 1606 Lucia Ave. #16 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1606 Lucia Ave. #16 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 Lucia Ave. #16 have a pool?
No, 1606 Lucia Ave. #16 does not have a pool.
Does 1606 Lucia Ave. #16 have accessible units?
No, 1606 Lucia Ave. #16 does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 Lucia Ave. #16 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1606 Lucia Ave. #16 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1606 Lucia Ave. #16 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1606 Lucia Ave. #16 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Views at Crescent Hill
2201 Biljana Dr
Louisville, KY 40206
The Avenue Highlands
1031 Everett Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
The Reserve at Lindsay
2601 Lindsay Ave
Louisville, KY 40206
Waterford Place Apartment Homes
4105 Waterford Cir
Louisville, KY 40207
Legends at Indian Springs
11000 Indian Legends Dr
Louisville, KY 40241
Apex on Preston
11602 Apex View Dr
Louisville, KY 40229
The Ivy
3300 Altabrook Drive
Louisville, KY 40245
Haven on Tucker
1411 Tucker Station Road
Louisville, KY 40299

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLouisville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Louisville Dog Friendly ApartmentsLouisville Pet Friendly Apartments
Louisville Studio ApartmentsJefferson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, INSeymour, IN
Frankfort, KYLyndon, KYRadcliff, KYSt. Matthews, KY
Shelbyville, KYProspect, KYJeffersontown, KYVine Grove, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

OkolonaNewburgFern Creek
Clifton HeightsValley StationOld Louisville
Central Business DistrictPhoenix Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityUniversity of Louisville
The Southern Baptist Theological SeminarySpalding University
Jefferson Community and Technical College