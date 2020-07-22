1606 Lucia Avenue, Louisville, KY 40204 Tyler Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
These 1 bedroom apartments are in the desirable Tyler Park Neighborhood tucked between Baxter Avenue and Bardstown Road. All utilities are included with your rental rate and each unit is equipped with kitchen appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1606 Lucia Ave. #16 have any available units?
1606 Lucia Ave. #16 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, KY.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
Is 1606 Lucia Ave. #16 currently offering any rent specials?
1606 Lucia Ave. #16 is not currently offering any rent specials.