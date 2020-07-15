All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like 1430 Everett Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, KY
/
1430 Everett Avenue
Last updated July 8 2020 at 2:35 PM

1430 Everett Avenue

1430 Everett Avenue · (502) 822-2190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Cherokee Triangle
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1430 Everett Avenue, Louisville, KY 40204
Cherokee Triangle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of Cherokee Triangle, available from July 15th. Just one street away from the restaurants and shops on Bardstown Rd and a 5 minute walk to Cherokee Park. Features a spacious living room overlooking a tree lined street, private deck, cozy bedroom, ample closet space, and bonus room, which can be used as a dining area or office. Additional private storage space in the basement.

No section 8

Deposit $950

Disclaimer: To be considered for this property, you must have verifiable income of 3 times the annual rent, unless rent is paid by a third party. You must provide a landlord reference, and have given proper notice of move out.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 Everett Avenue have any available units?
1430 Everett Avenue has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
Is 1430 Everett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1430 Everett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 Everett Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1430 Everett Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 1430 Everett Avenue offer parking?
No, 1430 Everett Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1430 Everett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1430 Everett Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 Everett Avenue have a pool?
No, 1430 Everett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1430 Everett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1430 Everett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 Everett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1430 Everett Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1430 Everett Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1430 Everett Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1430 Everett Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bradford Mills Lofts
1124 Reutlinger Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
The Reserve at Lindsay
2601 Lindsay Ave
Louisville, KY 40206
The Grove At Lyndon
7716 Sundance Dr
Louisville, KY 40222
Stony Brook Place
5312 Poindexter Dr
Louisville, KY 40291
Maple Brook Apartments
11507 Maple Brook Dr
Louisville, KY 40241
The Lux
2901 Lakeheath Drive
Louisville, KY 40213
Legends at Indian Springs
11000 Indian Legends Dr
Louisville, KY 40241
Lofts on Ormsby
512 W Ormsby Ave
Louisville, KY 40203

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms
Louisville Dog Friendly ApartmentsLouisville Pet Friendly Places
Louisville Studio ApartmentsJefferson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, INSeymour, IN
Shelbyville, KYFrankfort, KYLyndon, KYRadcliff, KY
St. Matthews, KYNorth Vernon, INProspect, KYShively, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

OkolonaNewburgFern Creek
Old LouisvilleClifton HeightsValley Station
Central Business DistrictPhoenix Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityUniversity of Louisville
The Southern Baptist Theological SeminarySpalding University
Jefferson Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity