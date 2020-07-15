1430 Everett Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly renovated bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of Cherokee Triangle, available from July 15th. Just one street away from the restaurants and shops on Bardstown Rd and a 5 minute walk to Cherokee Park. Features a spacious living room overlooking a tree lined street, private deck, cozy bedroom, ample closet space, and bonus room, which can be used as a dining area or office. Additional private storage space in the basement.



No section 8



Deposit $950



Disclaimer: To be considered for this property, you must have verifiable income of 3 times the annual rent, unless rent is paid by a third party. You must provide a landlord reference, and have given proper notice of move out.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.