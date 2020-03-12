All apartments in Louisville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1422 Highland Avenue

1422 Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1422 Highland Avenue, Louisville, KY 40204
Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 story 3000 sf. Victorian 5 bedrooms 3 baths - Property Id: 284505

classic victorian house n the highlands perfect for 5 students r a family. Pet friendly
Covered deck over looks large back yard walk to Starbucks walgreens n lktsa bars n restaurants on bardstown rd
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284505
Property Id 284505

(RLNE5795721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1422 Highland Avenue have any available units?
1422 Highland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, KY.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1422 Highland Avenue have?
Some of 1422 Highland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1422 Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1422 Highland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1422 Highland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1422 Highland Avenue offer parking?
No, 1422 Highland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1422 Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1422 Highland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 Highland Avenue have a pool?
No, 1422 Highland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1422 Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1422 Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1422 Highland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
