Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

OPEN HOUSES TUESDAYS @4:15

This unit has been freshly painted and floors newly stained. Located in a very nice area close to parks , bus line and more. 2 bedroom 1.5 bath room home, 3 very nice size BONUS rooms in basement. ROOM, ROOM, and MORE ROOM. Hardwood floors throughout.



Requirement



1. Income $2850 a month

2. Employed at least one year

3. Good landlord references for last 3 years

4. Good Background Check

5. No pets allowed