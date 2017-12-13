114 W Saint Catherine St

Amenities

2nd Floor Apartment2 Bedroom/1 BathTenants pays LG&E, Landlord pays waterAppliances included, Secure Building, Off Set ParkingNo Pets/No Section 8Rent $725Deposit $725>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>The safety of our customer is #1, so our process has changed. We will not be doing open showings due to COVID 19. Due to COVID-19 you must submit your application and be approved to be shown the unit. $35 Application Fee- NO PERSONAL CHECKSDocuments: Proof of Income.Household income should 2.5 X the monthly rent (Net Income).If the income level is based on two or more people working in the household, we will need an application for each.