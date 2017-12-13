All apartments in Louisville
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:18 AM

114 W Saint Catherine St

114 West Saint Catherine Street · (502) 876-7518
Location

114 West Saint Catherine Street, Louisville, KY 40203
Old Louisville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
2nd Floor Apartment2 Bedroom/1 BathTenants pays LG&E, Landlord pays waterAppliances included, Secure Building, Off Set ParkingNo Pets/No Section 8Rent $725Deposit $725>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>The safety of our customer is #1, so our process has changed. We will not be doing open showings due to COVID 19. Due to COVID-19 you must submit your application and be approved to be shown the unit. $35 Application Fee- NO PERSONAL CHECKSDocuments: Proof of Income.Household income should 2.5 X the monthly rent (Net Income).If the income level is based on two or more people working in the household, we will need an application for each.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 W Saint Catherine St have any available units?
114 W Saint Catherine St has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
Is 114 W Saint Catherine St currently offering any rent specials?
114 W Saint Catherine St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 W Saint Catherine St pet-friendly?
No, 114 W Saint Catherine St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 114 W Saint Catherine St offer parking?
Yes, 114 W Saint Catherine St does offer parking.
Does 114 W Saint Catherine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 W Saint Catherine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 W Saint Catherine St have a pool?
No, 114 W Saint Catherine St does not have a pool.
Does 114 W Saint Catherine St have accessible units?
No, 114 W Saint Catherine St does not have accessible units.
Does 114 W Saint Catherine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 W Saint Catherine St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 114 W Saint Catherine St have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 W Saint Catherine St does not have units with air conditioning.
