Amenities

parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Brand new apartment in the heart of St. Matthews that has never been lived in before. Stainless appliances, kitchen island, modern finishes, laminate flooring, and coded access. This building has off street parking and additional on street parking on Weisser Avenue. This apartment is walking distance to several amenities in St. Matthews and down Frankfort Avenue. No pets allowed.



Smoking: No



Deposits: $1,400.00

Contact us to schedule a showing.