Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments clubhouse conference room courtyard e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

Welcome to The Vue Lexington...NOW LEASING OUR RENOVATED APARTMENT HOMES! Reserve your newly renovated apartment home featuring granite countertops w/ new cabinets, brand new stainless steel and black appliances, new windows, and new HVAC not to mention our new CLUBHOUSE with a state of the art fitness center, yoga room, resident lounge, spinning room, and INDOOR and OUTDOOR POOL. Don't forget about the SUNDECK and BBQ STATIONS for your summer get togethers.