Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking dog park air conditioning

Experience great living at Preakness Apartments in Lexington! We offer a variety of floorplans with great property amenities such as a picnic and playground area, laundromat, and plenty of space for you and/or your pet to get some fresh air. Each unit features kitchen appliances including a dishwasher, and we accept section 8 vouchers. Heat, water, and electricity are included with rent.