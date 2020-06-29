Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar courtyard dog park fire pit gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill guest parking internet access package receiving on-site laundry clubhouse hot tub volleyball court

TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Enjoy coming home to your own private world of peace and tranquility at The Mansion apartment homes located in Lexington, Kentucky. We're just minutes from I-75, Man O' War Boulevard and Nicholasville Road as well as nearby schools, shopping, dining and entertainment. Discover our one and two bedroom apartments with in unit washers and dryers, unique floorplans and high speed internet access. Get in shape at the athletic facility with cardio and strength training equipment, enjoy a swim in the sparkling pool and then hit the tanning bed. Residents enjoy recreational and community outreach events as well as a pet park to play with their furry friends.