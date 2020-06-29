All apartments in Lexington
The Mansion
The Mansion

3820 Nicholasville Rd · (833) 910-2071
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3820 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40503

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 111111 · Avail. Sep 25

$853

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Unit 121200 · Avail. Aug 18

$873

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

Unit 06612 · Avail. Aug 22

$873

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 09910 · Avail. Sep 26

$948

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Unit 131309 · Avail. Sep 26

$953

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 908 sqft

Unit 101000 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,013

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Mansion.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
package receiving
on-site laundry
clubhouse
hot tub
volleyball court
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Enjoy coming home to your own private world of peace and tranquility at The Mansion apartment homes located in Lexington, Kentucky. We're just minutes from I-75, Man O' War Boulevard and Nicholasville Road as well as nearby schools, shopping, dining and entertainment. Discover our one and two bedroom apartments with in unit washers and dryers, unique floorplans and high speed internet access. Get in shape at the athletic facility with cardio and strength training equipment, enjoy a swim in the sparkling pool and then hit the tanning bed. Residents enjoy recreational and community outreach events as well as a pet park to play with their furry friends.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $175
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Mansion have any available units?
The Mansion has 10 units available starting at $853 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Mansion have?
Some of The Mansion's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Mansion currently offering any rent specials?
The Mansion is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Mansion pet-friendly?
Yes, The Mansion is pet friendly.
Does The Mansion offer parking?
Yes, The Mansion offers parking.
Does The Mansion have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Mansion offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Mansion have a pool?
Yes, The Mansion has a pool.
Does The Mansion have accessible units?
No, The Mansion does not have accessible units.
Does The Mansion have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Mansion has units with dishwashers.
