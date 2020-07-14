Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym pool bbq/grill media room cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly bike storage dog park internet access package receiving racquetball court

Welcome home to the contemporary comfort you deserve! Located in beautiful Lexington, KY, the Creeks on Tates Creek is just minutes away from New Circle Road, Tates Creek Shopping Centre, and Fayette Mall. The Creeks on Tates Creek offers seven spacious one, two and three-bedroom floor plans as well as exclusive amenities such as an onsite 24-Hour Health and Wellness Center, Basketball Court, two Clothing Care Centers, Tanning Bed and Coffee Bar. Come relax on the sundeck next to our resort-style swimming pool, or enjoy a book under one of our outdoor covered pergolas. Offering exceptional customer service and an enjoyable living experience is our goal and we invite you to contact us to schedule your personal tour of The Creeks on Tates Creek today!