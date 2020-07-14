All apartments in Lexington
Find more places like The Creeks on Tates Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lexington, KY
/
The Creeks on Tates Creek
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

The Creeks on Tates Creek

3565 Tates Creek Rd · (833) 914-1439
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lexington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3565 Tates Creek Rd, Lexington, KY 40517

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 072 · Avail. now

$719

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 883 sqft

Unit 081 · Avail. Sep 11

$729

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 946 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$789

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 997 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 108 · Avail. Aug 14

$999

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1220 sqft

Unit 091 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1220 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Creeks on Tates Creek.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bike storage
dog park
internet access
package receiving
racquetball court
Welcome home to the contemporary comfort you deserve! Located in beautiful Lexington, KY, the Creeks on Tates Creek is just minutes away from New Circle Road, Tates Creek Shopping Centre, and Fayette Mall. The Creeks on Tates Creek offers seven spacious one, two and three-bedroom floor plans as well as exclusive amenities such as an onsite 24-Hour Health and Wellness Center, Basketball Court, two Clothing Care Centers, Tanning Bed and Coffee Bar. Come relax on the sundeck next to our resort-style swimming pool, or enjoy a book under one of our outdoor covered pergolas. Offering exceptional customer service and an enjoyable living experience is our goal and we invite you to contact us to schedule your personal tour of The Creeks on Tates Creek today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: Under 25 lbs: $100, Over 25 lbs: $200
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $25-$50
restrictions: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Assigned Parking: 1 Space.
Storage Details: Outdoor Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Creeks on Tates Creek have any available units?
The Creeks on Tates Creek has 8 units available starting at $719 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Creeks on Tates Creek have?
Some of The Creeks on Tates Creek's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Creeks on Tates Creek currently offering any rent specials?
The Creeks on Tates Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Creeks on Tates Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, The Creeks on Tates Creek is pet friendly.
Does The Creeks on Tates Creek offer parking?
Yes, The Creeks on Tates Creek offers parking.
Does The Creeks on Tates Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Creeks on Tates Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Creeks on Tates Creek have a pool?
Yes, The Creeks on Tates Creek has a pool.
Does The Creeks on Tates Creek have accessible units?
No, The Creeks on Tates Creek does not have accessible units.
Does The Creeks on Tates Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Creeks on Tates Creek has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Creeks on Tates Creek?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bridle Creek
3800 Nicholasville Rd
Lexington, KY 40503
The Preakness
733 Hillrise Court
Lexington, KY 40504
Patchen Oaks
251 Chippendale Cir
Lexington, KY 40517
Forty 57
4057 Mooncoin Way
Lexington, KY 40515
Resort at Lake Crossing
3601 Brookewind Way
Lexington, KY 40515
The August
4070 Victoria Way
Lexington, KY 40515
Racquet Club
3900 Crosby Dr
Lexington, KY 40515
Chinoe Creek Apartments
3522 Creekwood Dr
Lexington, KY 40502

Similar Pages

Lexington 1 BedroomsLexington 2 Bedrooms
Lexington Apartments with ParkingLexington Dog Friendly Apartments
Lexington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Florence, KYGeorgetown, KYShelbyville, KY
Nicholasville, KYFrankfort, KYHarrodsburg, KY
Winchester, KYRichmond, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Liberty AreaGainesway
Garden Springs

Apartments Near Colleges

Bluegrass Community and Technical CollegeUniversity of Kentucky
Georgetown College
Gateway Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity