Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym parking pool pool table tennis court cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving

We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.In the heart of beautiful Kentucky Bluegrass Country, Tates Creek Village in Lexington, KY offers a convenient location and superior amenities to suit your busy lifestyle. Tates Creek Village is a rental community just minutes from the University of Kentucky, downtown Lexington and the area's premier shopping, dining and entertainment. You can come home to enjoy a game of tennis, or work out in our fitness center. Play billiards in our luxurious clubhouse or relax in one of our refreshing pools. Spend some quiet time on your private patio or balcony in your 1, 2 or 3 bedroom apartment overlooking Tates Creek nestled in peaceful, wooded surroundings. Come in and discover why Tates Creek Village is a great place to call home!