Shillito Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Shillito Park

3500 Beaver Place Rd · (833) 766-5498
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3500 Beaver Place Rd, Lexington, KY 40503

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 037 · Avail. Aug 30

$898

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. Aug 1

$898

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 028 · Avail. Aug 3

$898

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 017 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,048

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Unit 018 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,068

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shillito Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
e-payments
garage
internet access
media room
package receiving
cc payments
game room
hot tub
online portal
tennis court
volleyball court
Get $500 OFF at move in!

Trendy urban living in Lexington, KY has a name: Shillito Park Apartments. Nestled in South Lexington, our luxurious community blends metropolitan effervescence with small-town-inspired serenity to deliver both excitement and tranquility. Wishing to bring everything you want at your fingertips, we offer stylish one and two-bedroom apartments for rent with premium finishes and fixtures and an enticing collection of alluring amenities.

From off-street parking and private detached garages to a resort-style pool and a posh clubhouse, we have all the classic features of an upscale community, and then some. Lose track of time in our recreation room, pump iron in our ditch-your-gym-membership fitness center, and take in a breath of fresh air while your furry friends run happily in the park. A business center and a media room will soon be available, as well, providing even more convenience. The units welcome you with a chic ambiance and a luxurious look, outfitted w

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 (one pet) $300 (two pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Shillito Park have any available units?
Shillito Park has 7 units available starting at $898 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does Shillito Park have?
Some of Shillito Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shillito Park currently offering any rent specials?
Shillito Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Shillito Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Shillito Park is pet friendly.
Does Shillito Park offer parking?
Yes, Shillito Park offers parking.
Does Shillito Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Shillito Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Shillito Park have a pool?
Yes, Shillito Park has a pool.
Does Shillito Park have accessible units?
Yes, Shillito Park has accessible units.
Does Shillito Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Shillito Park has units with dishwashers.
