Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dog park 24hr gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly accessible parking on-site laundry cc payments online portal

Welcome home to The Pines Townhomes! Each three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhome is over 1,400 square feet of spacious living space and is equipped with newly renovated modern kitchens and baths, walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, wood-style flooring and attached one car garages. Our pet-friendly community is located near the Hamburg area of Lexington, right off Man-O-War Blvd. and just minutes away from many dining and shopping options. It's also close to the State Botanical Garden of Kentucky, the Explorium, Boone Station Historic Site, University of Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky University.Our residents can enjoy our beautiful swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, playground, picnic facilities and bark park located at our sister property, which is just a short drive from The Pines. We are certain that we have a townhome that perfectly fits your lifestyle. Contact us today to see how you can make The Pines your new home. Tours are by appointment only.