Last updated July 19 2020 at 9:15 AM

Pines Townhomes

300 Pinewood Ct · (859) 407-7037
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 Pinewood Ct, Lexington, KY 41091

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 392 · Avail. now

$995

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1405 sqft

Unit 353 · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1405 sqft

Unit 388 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,250

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1405 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pines Townhomes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
cc payments
online portal
Welcome home to The Pines Townhomes! Each three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhome is over 1,400 square feet of spacious living space and is equipped with newly renovated modern kitchens and baths, walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, wood-style flooring and attached one car garages. Our pet-friendly community is located near the Hamburg area of Lexington, right off Man-O-War Blvd. and just minutes away from many dining and shopping options. It's also close to the State Botanical Garden of Kentucky, the Explorium, Boone Station Historic Site, University of Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky University.Our residents can enjoy our beautiful swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, playground, picnic facilities and bark park located at our sister property, which is just a short drive from The Pines. We are certain that we have a townhome that perfectly fits your lifestyle. Contact us today to see how you can make The Pines your new home. Tours are by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,9,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $700
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: No Weight Limit, Just No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pines Townhomes have any available units?
Pines Townhomes has 3 units available starting at $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does Pines Townhomes have?
Some of Pines Townhomes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pines Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Pines Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pines Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Pines Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Pines Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Pines Townhomes offers parking.
Does Pines Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pines Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pines Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Pines Townhomes has a pool.
Does Pines Townhomes have accessible units?
Yes, Pines Townhomes has accessible units.
Does Pines Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pines Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
