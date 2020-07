Palomar Views

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub oven smoke-free units Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible bbq/grill cc payments courtyard guest parking online portal smoke-free community trash valet

Palomar View Apartments in Lexington Kentucky is currently leasing brand new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments located minutes away from major employers in Fayette County. Apartment homes for rent are finished with upscale details including granite countertops, wood-style flooring, and walk-in closets. Residents at Palomar View have access to modern conveniences such as online rental payments, text message communications, and luxury amenities.