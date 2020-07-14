All apartments in Lexington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Longwood Apartments

710 Eureka Springs Drive · (859) 305-3801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

710 Eureka Springs Drive, Lexington, KY 40517

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Longwood Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
package receiving
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
package receiving
Longwood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Our spacious studio, one and two bedroom floor plans were designed to provide the quality and comfort for a premier lifestyle.

Located within minutes of downtown Lexington, Longwood Apartments is an ideal location for local opportunities. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Longwood Apartments. Your new home will have the perfect combination of a quiet community and be just minutes from experiencing life in downtown Lexington.

Lexington boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, cultural, and worship options all within close proximity to your new home. Longwood Apartments is located within minutes of all the opportunities that Lexington has to offer. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores, and convenient banks are within a few miles from Longwood Apartments!

Our responsi

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $150+ based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Yes
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Longwood Apartments have any available units?
Longwood Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lexington, KY.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does Longwood Apartments have?
Some of Longwood Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Longwood Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Longwood Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Longwood Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Longwood Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Longwood Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Longwood Apartments offers parking.
Does Longwood Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Longwood Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Longwood Apartments have a pool?
No, Longwood Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Longwood Apartments have accessible units?
No, Longwood Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Longwood Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Longwood Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

