Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup hardwood floors carpet oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center car wash area dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access package receiving sauna tennis court cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Enjoy a new standard of apartment living at The Grand Reserve at Pinnacle located in Lexington, Kentucky. Residents also enjoy easy access to I-75, I-64, Man-O-War Blvd and Tates Creek Road. Explore our one, two and three bedroom homes featuring 9-foot ceilings, private balconies or patios, private attached garages with remote controlled access as well as monitored alarm systems. Select units offer full size washers and driers as well as large living rooms, cozy wood burning fireplaces and spa like bathrooms with whirlpool garden tubs. Enjoy our sparkling, 45,500-gallon swimming pool with sundeck, relax in the heated jacuzzi or hit the tanning bed. Challenge your neighbor to a match on the lighted tennis courts, relax in the dry heat sauna or workout at the athletic facility.