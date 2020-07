Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym pet friendly business center carport clubhouse courtyard hot tub internet access package receiving playground sauna tennis court

Welcome home to Eastland Hills Apartments, where quality and comfort meet. Located near the Hamburg area, Eastland Hills is just minutes from local shopping, restaurants, and recreation! These freshly renovated apartments include all utilities with beautifully updated rooms with fresh paint, wood flooring, and updated fixtures. See these charming 1 and 2 bedroom apartments today by calling to schedule a tour!