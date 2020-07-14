Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Derby Pointe.
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
Fully Remodeled One & Two Bedroom Units Available. All New Light & Bright Apartments with New Wood Look Flooring, New Carpet, New Cabinets & Counter Tops, New Windows and New Balconies. All Utilities Included, Close to I64 and Everything Lexington Has to Offer. On Site Laundry & Parking with Plenty of Green Space to Relax in, Make Derby Pointe your New Home Today.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 for 1st applicant, $15 for each additional