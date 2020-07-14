All apartments in Lexington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Derby Pointe

1218 Winburn Drive · (859) 657-8121
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1218 Winburn Drive, Lexington, KY 40511

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1750 McCullough #27 · Avail. now

$710

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1760 McCullough #4 · Avail. now

$725

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 1218 Winburn #52 · Avail. Aug 7

$814

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Derby Pointe.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
Fully Remodeled One & Two Bedroom Units Available. All New Light & Bright Apartments with New Wood Look Flooring, New Carpet, New Cabinets & Counter Tops, New Windows and New Balconies. All Utilities Included, Close to I64 and Everything Lexington Has to Offer. On Site Laundry & Parking with Plenty of Green Space to Relax in, Make Derby Pointe your New Home Today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 for 1st applicant, $15 for each additional
Deposit: 1/2 of first month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed, no weight limit
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Derby Pointe have any available units?
Derby Pointe has 3 units available starting at $710 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does Derby Pointe have?
Some of Derby Pointe's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Derby Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Derby Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Derby Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Derby Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Derby Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Derby Pointe offers parking.
Does Derby Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, Derby Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Derby Pointe have a pool?
No, Derby Pointe does not have a pool.
Does Derby Pointe have accessible units?
No, Derby Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Derby Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Derby Pointe has units with dishwashers.
