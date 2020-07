Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly all utils included parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator bathtub oven range recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to Cross Keys and Woodridge! Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown, Cross Keys and Woodridge grants its residents access to the abundance of shopping, restaurants, and recreational activities Lexington has to offer. Featuring all utilities included for our residents, Cross Keys and Woodridge Apartments will give you, and your wallet, peace of mind with one handy payment! Call to schedule a tour today!