Cedarwood Apartments.

Lease Length: 1 month, 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant -$100 Hold Fee, per apartment
Deposit: $250 or One Months rent depending on Credit.
Move-in Fees: $100 Administrative Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, lizards
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: German Shepherd's, Rottwellers, Pit Bulls, Chows, Dobermans, Mastiffs, Great Danes, Husky, and Saint Bernards
Parking Details: Parking in front of your unit. Covered lot.