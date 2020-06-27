Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance online portal

Cedarwood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Our spacious studio, one and two bedroom floor plans were designed to provide the quality and comfort for a premier lifestyle.



Located within minutes of downtown Lexington, Cedarwood Apartments is an ideal location for local opportunities. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Cedarwood Apartments. Your new home will have the perfect combination of a quiet community and be just minutes from experiencing life in downtown Lexington.



Lexington boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, cultural, and worship options all within close proximity to your new home. Cedarwood Apartments is located within minutes of all the opportunities that Lexington has to offer. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores, and convenient banks are within a few miles from Cedarwood Apartments!



