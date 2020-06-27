All apartments in Lexington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:28 AM

Cedarwood Apartments

180 Codell Dr · (859) 237-7591
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

180 Codell Dr, Lexington, KY 40509

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0400 · Avail. Sep 1

$620

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 1802 · Avail. Aug 25

$620

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 1501 · Avail. Sep 1

$620

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cedarwood Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
online portal
Cedarwood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Our spacious studio, one and two bedroom floor plans were designed to provide the quality and comfort for a premier lifestyle.

Located within minutes of downtown Lexington, Cedarwood Apartments is an ideal location for local opportunities. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Cedarwood Apartments. Your new home will have the perfect combination of a quiet community and be just minutes from experiencing life in downtown Lexington.

Lexington boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, cultural, and worship options all within close proximity to your new home. Cedarwood Apartments is located within minutes of all the opportunities that Lexington has to offer. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores, and convenient banks are within a few miles from Cedarwood Apartments!

Our res

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1 month, 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant -$100 Hold Fee, per apartment
Deposit: $250 or One Months rent depending on Credit.
Move-in Fees: $100 Administrative Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, lizards
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: German Shepherd's, Rottwellers, Pit Bulls, Chows, Dobermans, Mastiffs, Great Danes, Husky, and Saint Bernards
Parking Details: Parking in front of your unit. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Cedarwood Apartments have any available units?
Cedarwood Apartments has 5 units available starting at $620 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does Cedarwood Apartments have?
Some of Cedarwood Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cedarwood Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Cedarwood Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cedarwood Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Cedarwood Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Cedarwood Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Cedarwood Apartments offers parking.
Does Cedarwood Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cedarwood Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cedarwood Apartments have a pool?
No, Cedarwood Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Cedarwood Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Cedarwood Apartments has accessible units.
Does Cedarwood Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cedarwood Apartments has units with dishwashers.

