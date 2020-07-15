All apartments in Lexington
BelleFontaine Apartments II
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM

BelleFontaine Apartments II

2218 Dinsmore Drive ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2218 Dinsmore Drive, Lexington, KY 40502

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit D-D-105 · Avail. Aug 13

$669

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 712 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from BelleFontaine Apartments II.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Enjoy BelleFontaine Living at BelleFontaine Apartment Homes, the best located boutique apartment community in the heart of Southeast Lexington! From our service oriented staff members to our excellent location in the heart of shopping, dining, and education, BelleFontaine sets the pace for apartment living in the area. Our studios and 1-bedroom floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Keep your commute short with convenient access to Richmond Road, New Circle Drive, and Man O War Boulevard. BelleFontaine is service oriented and value-driven, making our community the perfect choice for your new home. Stop by today and see what makes BelleFontaine Living ideal for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does BelleFontaine Apartments II have any available units?
BelleFontaine Apartments II has a unit available for $669 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
Is BelleFontaine Apartments II currently offering any rent specials?
BelleFontaine Apartments II is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is BelleFontaine Apartments II pet-friendly?
No, BelleFontaine Apartments II is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does BelleFontaine Apartments II offer parking?
No, BelleFontaine Apartments II does not offer parking.
Does BelleFontaine Apartments II have units with washers and dryers?
No, BelleFontaine Apartments II does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does BelleFontaine Apartments II have a pool?
No, BelleFontaine Apartments II does not have a pool.
Does BelleFontaine Apartments II have accessible units?
No, BelleFontaine Apartments II does not have accessible units.
Does BelleFontaine Apartments II have units with dishwashers?
No, BelleFontaine Apartments II does not have units with dishwashers.
Does BelleFontaine Apartments II have units with air conditioning?
No, BelleFontaine Apartments II does not have units with air conditioning.
