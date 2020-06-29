All apartments in Lexington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:28 AM

BelleFontaine Apartments

2216 Dinsmore Drive · (859) 666-6461
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Lexington
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location

2216 Dinsmore Drive, Lexington, KY 40502

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit C-C-115 · Avail. Aug 18

$599

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit C-C-108 · Avail. now

$599

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit C-C-217 · Avail. now

$599

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit B-B-19 · Avail. Jul 30

$639

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

Unit D-D-105 · Avail. Aug 13

$669

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 712 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from BelleFontaine Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
Enjoy BelleFontaine Living at BelleFontaine Apartment Homes, the best located boutique apartment community in the heart of Southeast Lexington! From our service oriented staff members to our excellent location in the heart of shopping, dining, and education, BelleFontaine sets the pace for apartment living in the area. Our studios and 1-bedroom floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Keep your commute short with convenient access to Richmond Road, New Circle Drive, and Man O War Boulevard. BelleFontaine is service oriented and value-driven, making our community the perfect choice for your new home. Stop by today and see what makes BelleFontaine Living ideal for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $100 admin
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: 35lbs no aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Off street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does BelleFontaine Apartments have any available units?
BelleFontaine Apartments has 5 units available starting at $599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does BelleFontaine Apartments have?
Some of BelleFontaine Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is BelleFontaine Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
BelleFontaine Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is BelleFontaine Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, BelleFontaine Apartments is pet friendly.
Does BelleFontaine Apartments offer parking?
Yes, BelleFontaine Apartments offers parking.
Does BelleFontaine Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, BelleFontaine Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does BelleFontaine Apartments have a pool?
No, BelleFontaine Apartments does not have a pool.
Does BelleFontaine Apartments have accessible units?
No, BelleFontaine Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does BelleFontaine Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, BelleFontaine Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
