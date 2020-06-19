All apartments in Lexington
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

967 Fairhaven

967 Fairhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

967 Fairhaven Drive, Lexington, KY 40515

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Move-in-Ready 3 Bed 1.5 bath , fully fenced in yard for rent. Call today OR ----> click the link to complete the rental application. https://www.rentapplication.net/411lex

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 967 Fairhaven have any available units?
967 Fairhaven doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lexington, KY.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 967 Fairhaven have?
Some of 967 Fairhaven's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 967 Fairhaven currently offering any rent specials?
967 Fairhaven isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 967 Fairhaven pet-friendly?
No, 967 Fairhaven is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 967 Fairhaven offer parking?
No, 967 Fairhaven does not offer parking.
Does 967 Fairhaven have units with washers and dryers?
No, 967 Fairhaven does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 967 Fairhaven have a pool?
No, 967 Fairhaven does not have a pool.
Does 967 Fairhaven have accessible units?
No, 967 Fairhaven does not have accessible units.
Does 967 Fairhaven have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 967 Fairhaven has units with dishwashers.
