Home
/
Lexington, KY
/
967 Fairhaven
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
967 Fairhaven
967 Fairhaven Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
967 Fairhaven Drive, Lexington, KY 40515
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Move-in-Ready 3 Bed 1.5 bath , fully fenced in yard for rent. Call today OR ----> click the link to complete the rental application. https://www.rentapplication.net/411lex
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 967 Fairhaven have any available units?
967 Fairhaven doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lexington, KY
.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lexington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 967 Fairhaven have?
Some of 967 Fairhaven's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 967 Fairhaven currently offering any rent specials?
967 Fairhaven isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 967 Fairhaven pet-friendly?
No, 967 Fairhaven is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lexington
.
Does 967 Fairhaven offer parking?
No, 967 Fairhaven does not offer parking.
Does 967 Fairhaven have units with washers and dryers?
No, 967 Fairhaven does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 967 Fairhaven have a pool?
No, 967 Fairhaven does not have a pool.
Does 967 Fairhaven have accessible units?
No, 967 Fairhaven does not have accessible units.
Does 967 Fairhaven have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 967 Fairhaven has units with dishwashers.
