Built in 2015

Beautiful modern loft style town home!!! This town home is the perfect balance between downtown activities and nearby amenities. 12 minutes from Rupp Arena, 12 minutes from I-75. Less than a mile from Kroger, Starbucks, Panera Bread and many other great restaurant and shopping spots. - 2 bedroom - 2 bathroom - 1 car garage - patio - off street parking - Stainless Steel Appliances - Washer and Dryer Included

