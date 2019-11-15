525 W Main Street

Amenities

Fully furnished rental in heart of downtown This 2BD/2BA open condo is located directly across the street from Rupp Arena, Heritage Hall (New Lexington Convention Center being Built). Enjoy the pool table while you take in the views of Triangle Park. End unit that allows plenty of natural light and views from all sides. Includes 1 parking spot in the covered secured garage. Covered outdoor patio facing Felix Street and sliding glass door that opens onto Main. Live where you work! Qualified tenants only. The Square Shoppes, Tony's Steakhouse, Cheapside Park, City Center, Distillery district and Jefferson Street within walking distance. Current tenant moves out end of March. NO Short Term rental is allowed in this building.