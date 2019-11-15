All apartments in Lexington
Find more places like 525 W Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lexington, KY
/
525 W Main Street
Last updated March 4 2020 at 3:25 AM

525 W Main Street

525 West Main Street · (859) 514-6753
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lexington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

525 West Main Street, Lexington, KY 40507
West Suburb

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
pool table
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
garage
Fully furnished rental in heart of downtown This 2BD/2BA open condo is located directly across the street from Rupp Arena, Heritage Hall (New Lexington Convention Center being Built). Enjoy the pool table while you take in the views of Triangle Park. End unit that allows plenty of natural light and views from all sides. Includes 1 parking spot in the covered secured garage. Covered outdoor patio facing Felix Street and sliding glass door that opens onto Main. Live where you work! Qualified tenants only. The Square Shoppes, Tony's Steakhouse, Cheapside Park, City Center, Distillery district and Jefferson Street within walking distance. Current tenant moves out end of March. NO Short Term rental is allowed in this building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 W Main Street have any available units?
525 W Main Street has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 W Main Street have?
Some of 525 W Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 W Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
525 W Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 W Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 525 W Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 525 W Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 525 W Main Street does offer parking.
Does 525 W Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 W Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 W Main Street have a pool?
No, 525 W Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 525 W Main Street have accessible units?
No, 525 W Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 525 W Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 W Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 525 W Main Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tates Creek Crossing
1143 Centre Pkwy
Lexington, KY 40517
Tates Creek Village
3051 Kirklevington Dr
Lexington, KY 40517
The Preakness
733 Hillrise Court
Lexington, KY 40504
Pinebrook Apartments
3650 Tates Creek Rd
Lexington, KY 40517
Summit at Lexington
100 Lakeshore Dr
Lexington, KY 40502
Eastland Hills
1740 Jennifer Road
Lexington, KY 89434
BelleFontaine Apartments II
2218 Dinsmore Drive
Lexington, KY 40502
Veridian of Lexington
2020 Armstrong Mill Rd
Lexington, KY 40515

Similar Pages

Lexington 1 BedroomsLexington 2 Bedrooms
Lexington Apartments with ParkingLexington Dog Friendly Apartments
Lexington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Florence, KYGeorgetown, KYShelbyville, KY
Nicholasville, KYFrankfort, KYHarrodsburg, KY
Winchester, KYRichmond, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Liberty AreaGainesway
Garden Springs

Apartments Near Colleges

Bluegrass Community and Technical CollegeUniversity of Kentucky
Georgetown College
Gateway Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity