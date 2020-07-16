Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

345 Oldham Avenue Available 08/14/20 3 BEDROOM HOME! PET FRIENDLY! Within walking distance of UK! Downtown! Woodland Park! - The covered front porch is inviting you to sit and swing or to come on inside this baby blue and white story-and-a-half home with hardwood floors, built-in bookcases, and lots of character! Three bedrooms - two on the first floor with hardwood and one loft bedroom with carpet! The vinyl and tile in the kitchen will be easy to take care of and all appliances are provided for preparing meals and cleaning up the dishes. A washer and dryer are furnished in the utility area. Take a walk with friends or bike to the park to meet them to play a game of tennis, watch a baseball game, enjoy a concert, or to take a swim in the pool! Shown by appointment only.



(RLNE2460684)