Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

345 Oldham Avenue

345 Oldham Avenue · (859) 313-5231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

345 Oldham Avenue, Lexington, KY 40502
Aylesford Place-Woodland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 345 Oldham Avenue · Avail. Aug 14

$1,150

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
345 Oldham Avenue Available 08/14/20 3 BEDROOM HOME! PET FRIENDLY! Within walking distance of UK! Downtown! Woodland Park! - The covered front porch is inviting you to sit and swing or to come on inside this baby blue and white story-and-a-half home with hardwood floors, built-in bookcases, and lots of character! Three bedrooms - two on the first floor with hardwood and one loft bedroom with carpet! The vinyl and tile in the kitchen will be easy to take care of and all appliances are provided for preparing meals and cleaning up the dishes. A washer and dryer are furnished in the utility area. Take a walk with friends or bike to the park to meet them to play a game of tennis, watch a baseball game, enjoy a concert, or to take a swim in the pool! Shown by appointment only.

(RLNE2460684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 Oldham Avenue have any available units?
345 Oldham Avenue has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 Oldham Avenue have?
Some of 345 Oldham Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 Oldham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
345 Oldham Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Oldham Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 Oldham Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 345 Oldham Avenue offer parking?
No, 345 Oldham Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 345 Oldham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 345 Oldham Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Oldham Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 345 Oldham Avenue has a pool.
Does 345 Oldham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 345 Oldham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Oldham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 Oldham Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
